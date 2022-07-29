Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 155 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Home Depot by 77.9% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 11,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 47.6% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 16,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 12.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 125.3% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD stock opened at $299.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

