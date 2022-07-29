Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VORGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 16th.

VOR stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $18.51.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VORGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

