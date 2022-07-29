Walmart Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walmart in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the retailer will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS.

Walmart Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walmart from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walmart from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

WMT opened at $129.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $355.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.61 and a 200-day moving average of $137.64. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after buying an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.