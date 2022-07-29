Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Oppenheimer

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $129.75 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $355.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.64.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after buying an additional 520,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after buying an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

