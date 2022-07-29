Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a maintains rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $129.75 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $355.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

