Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Cowen

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the retailer’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.50.
Walmart Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $129.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.64. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $355.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Walmart
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Walmart by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 18,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
