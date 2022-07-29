Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Cowen

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.50.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $129.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.64. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $355.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Walmart by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 18,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

