Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SOFI. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.39. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50.

In other news, Director Harvey M. Schwartz acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 229,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harvey M. Schwartz acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 229,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,038. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 13,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $105,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,028,015.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 257,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,711 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 113.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

