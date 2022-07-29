Wedbush Lowers Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $42.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s previous close.

SKX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Shares of SKX opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,421 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,654,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,904,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,445 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,845,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,115,000 after acquiring an additional 711,341 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,759,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

