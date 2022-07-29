Wedbush Trims Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Target Price to $320.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.63.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $276.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.34. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam raised its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.