Wedbush Weighs in on HomeStreet, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 28.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on HMST. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

HomeStreet stock opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $677.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 5,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $170,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,410,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 5,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $170,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,410,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Michel acquired 3,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.80 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,913,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

