Wells Fargo & Company Cuts RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target to $169.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “maintains” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.42% from the stock’s current price.

RNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.75.

RNR opened at $129.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.82. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $131.56 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.53.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $89,046.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,436.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 93.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,454,000 after acquiring an additional 447,540 shares during the period. SRB Corp lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 478,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,029,000 after acquiring an additional 322,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,382,000 after acquiring an additional 208,690 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,633,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,062,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,935,000 after acquiring an additional 153,677 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

