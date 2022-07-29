Wells Fargo & Company Increases Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $63.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $63.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Vertical Research increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

HXL opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

