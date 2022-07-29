Wells Fargo & Company Increases NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target to $4,580.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $4,580.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVR. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,577.50.

NVR opened at $4,389.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,224.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,604.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.97. NVR has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $82.45 EPS. NVR’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVR will post 536.61 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 250.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in NVR by 2.8% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the second quarter worth $176,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NVR by 54.4% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in NVR by 14.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

