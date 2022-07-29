Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Stephens downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup set a $41.00 price target on Werner Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ WERN opened at $43.71 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 36.5% during the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 256,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,630 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 54.8% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Further Reading

