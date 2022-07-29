Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $3.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.33. The consensus estimate for Western Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:WES opened at $27.53 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 3.17.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $758.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 80.32%.

Insider Transactions at Western Midstream Partners

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert W. Bourne acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.