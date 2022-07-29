WideOpenWest (WOW) to Release Earnings on Friday

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect WideOpenWest to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. WideOpenWest has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.90 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 83.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect WideOpenWest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WideOpenWest Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.77. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $23.92.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of WideOpenWest

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 4,385 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $87,919.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 4,385 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $87,919.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 18,232 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $389,435.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 392,208 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,385 shares of company stock worth $512,768. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 328.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,367,000 after buying an additional 982,931 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,856,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,255,000 after buying an additional 445,917 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 92.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after buying an additional 263,481 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 650.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 78,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 7.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,021,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after buying an additional 69,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

(Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Read More

