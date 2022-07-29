William Blair Comments on Healthcare Services Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report released on Monday, July 25th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.22 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCSG. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $28.68.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.2138 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 212.50%.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth $80,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.