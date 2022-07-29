William Blair Weighs in on Infosys Limited’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Infosys in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the technology company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Infosys’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Infosys’ FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. The company has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.171 dividend. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

