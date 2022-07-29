Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Earns Downgrade Rating from Williams Capital

Williams Capital reiterated their downgrade rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $22.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 1.69. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,130,000 after buying an additional 46,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,815,000 after buying an additional 381,825 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,731,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,125,000 after buying an additional 54,522 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,366,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,939,000 after buying an additional 969,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,925,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,010,000 after buying an additional 316,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Read More

