World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $117.17, but opened at $113.21. World Acceptance shares last traded at $111.16, with a volume of 300 shares.

The credit services provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($2.38). World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on World Acceptance from $159.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 11.0% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.88 and a 200 day moving average of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $694.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

