Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.63 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will earn $3.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.51. The consensus estimate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

NYSE WH opened at $68.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.80. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $93.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,165,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,093,000 after buying an additional 929,501 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,266,000 after buying an additional 884,079 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $36,246,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $29,669,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9,937.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 326,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,236,000 after buying an additional 322,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

