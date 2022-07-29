Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENEGet Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of XENE opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $36.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,628,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

