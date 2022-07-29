Xerox Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,689 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,369% compared to the average daily volume of 115 put options.

Xerox Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. Xerox has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Xerox

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is -29.33%.

In other news, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $183,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,373.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,318,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Xerox by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,354,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,352,000 after acquiring an additional 624,234 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at $9,659,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at $4,309,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 1,875.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 207,277 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on XRX shares. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Xerox in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

