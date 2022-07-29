Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,326 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.08% of Xylem worth $12,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xylem Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.67.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $89.98 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

