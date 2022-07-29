YASKAWA Electric Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.29 Per Share (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for YASKAWA Electric in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.17. The consensus estimate for YASKAWA Electric’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YASKAWA Electric’s FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

YASKAWA Electric Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $68.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.37. YASKAWA Electric has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $111.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.