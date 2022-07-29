Zacks Small Cap Comments on Alvopetro Energy Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Alvopetro Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Zacks Small Cap analyst S. Ralston now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Alvopetro Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Alvopetro Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Alvopetro Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ALVOF opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.77. Alvopetro Energy has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy ( OTCMKTS:ALVOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 44.79%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

