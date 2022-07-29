Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $344.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $313.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.25. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $283.72 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

