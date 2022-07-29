Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in AXIS Capital by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in AXIS Capital by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 198,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 103,167 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in AXIS Capital by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in AXIS Capital by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

AXIS Capital stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $61.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.12. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 35.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXS. StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About AXIS Capital

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.



