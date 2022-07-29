Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 3,602 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SJW Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SJW Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,995,000 after purchasing an additional 50,675 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SJW Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,639 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in SJW Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 298,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,546,000 after acquiring an additional 102,350 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SJW opened at $65.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day moving average is $64.16. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.55.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SJW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About SJW Group

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.