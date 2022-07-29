Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 9,804 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1,321.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 461,732 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,913,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,901,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,902,000 after acquiring an additional 191,075 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.49. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Heartland Express to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

About Heartland Express

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.