Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $35.07 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

