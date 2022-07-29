Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chimera Investment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:CIM opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.67%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

