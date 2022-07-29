Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

In other news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter bought 4,200 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,504. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter purchased 4,200 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $592.98 million, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.73.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

