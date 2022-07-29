Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,014 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,289,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $449,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,599,000 after buying an additional 221,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.36. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $52.34.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $1,762,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,090,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on COOP. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

