Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sysco Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

SYY opened at $87.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.99.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.