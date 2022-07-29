Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 26.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 62.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Shares of SYY opened at $87.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.86 and its 200 day moving average is $82.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

