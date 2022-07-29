Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Heritage Financial worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

HFWA stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $914.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 33.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Financial

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $141,290.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,760.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HFWA shares. DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.