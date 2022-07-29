Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Primoris Services worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,337,000 after buying an additional 26,905 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,801,000 after buying an additional 190,599 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,151,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after buying an additional 328,032 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,416,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after buying an additional 43,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRIM opened at $23.04 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $784.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRIM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

