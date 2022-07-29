Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

