Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,532,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 201,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 19,515 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony L. Leggio acquired 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,027.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,214.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $47.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average is $43.23.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCBK. StockNews.com began coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upgraded TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

