Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,444,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EPC. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE EPC opened at $40.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

