Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.72. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

In other Hillenbrand news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

