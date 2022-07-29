Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PS Business Parks in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PS Business Parks Stock Performance

PS Business Parks Dividend Announcement

NYSE PSB opened at $187.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.02. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.58 and a twelve month high of $189.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.2168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

About PS Business Parks

(Get Rating)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.