Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average is $46.38. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

