Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $637,000 Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Barnes Group

In other Barnes Group news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE B opened at $34.69 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.46.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

