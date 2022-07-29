Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $830,000 Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,677 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUPN. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,577,980 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after purchasing an additional 337,902 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $8,878,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,836,466 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 210,976 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,319,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 396,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 82,250 shares during the period.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SUPN opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SUPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.