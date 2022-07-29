Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $872,000 Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of AZZ worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in AZZ by 1.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in AZZ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 93,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.37. AZZ had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

About AZZ

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.