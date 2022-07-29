Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $872,000 Stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZZ. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,252,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.92 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.76%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

