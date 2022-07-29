Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $956,000 Stock Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kaman were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 483.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Kaman during the 4th quarter worth $3,190,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the 4th quarter worth $1,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kaman

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $129,448.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE KAMN opened at $30.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Kaman had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $158.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Kaman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KAMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Kaman in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Kaman Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.