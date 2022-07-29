Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,403 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THFF. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in First Financial in the first quarter worth about $207,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in First Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 91,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Financial by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.52. First Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The company has a market cap of $577.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.63.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.20. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $50.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THFF shares. StockNews.com downgraded First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

